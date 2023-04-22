Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

TFPM opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

