Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$10.54.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

