Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$22.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$23.39.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.