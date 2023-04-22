Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

