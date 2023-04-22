Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $52.38

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

