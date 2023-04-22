Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,910. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

