Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 271.67

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.36).

KGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

