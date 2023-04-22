Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

