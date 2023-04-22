Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

