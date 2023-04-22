Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Avient stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,808,000 after acquiring an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

