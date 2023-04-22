Analysts Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Target Price at $186.00

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

