Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $81.67

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Textron Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

