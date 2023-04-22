Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $192.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRD stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

