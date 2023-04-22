Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $62.20

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after acquiring an additional 541,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

