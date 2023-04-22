Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$39.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of POW stock opened at C$35.93 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$39.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.44.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
