Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $107.27

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.