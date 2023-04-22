Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $23.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

