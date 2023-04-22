Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $73.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.96.
WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
