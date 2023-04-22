Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $73.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.