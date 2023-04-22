Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $314.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.48 and its 200 day moving average is $315.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

