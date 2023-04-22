Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
