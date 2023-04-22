Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FSBC opened at $19.70 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
