Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSBC opened at $19.70 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

About Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

