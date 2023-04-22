SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

