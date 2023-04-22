Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $117.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,418,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

