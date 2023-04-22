AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

