Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $558.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

