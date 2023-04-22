Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NTB opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

