Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Tenable has set its Q1 guidance at $0.02-$0.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable Stock Up 0.2 %

TENB stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Tenable by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

