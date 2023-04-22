Intchains Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 25th (NASDAQ:ICG)

Intchains Group’s (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 25th. Intchains Group had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Intchains Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Intchains Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Intchains Group stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Intchains Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

