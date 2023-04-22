Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 831794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $898,163. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
