Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $600.00. Approximately 5,740,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 12,372,843 shares.The stock last traded at $90.73 and had previously closed at $87.23.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $442.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

