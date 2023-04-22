Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Trading 3.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $203.85 and last traded at $202.09. 356,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 789,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.91.
The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
