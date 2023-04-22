Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Trading 3.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $203.85 and last traded at $202.09. 356,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 789,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.91.

The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

