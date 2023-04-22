Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Weak Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 824,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,089,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

