Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $29.89. 235,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 465,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Symbotic by 94.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 168,899 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,919,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

