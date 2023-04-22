AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $2,696.68 and last traded at $2,684.40, with a volume of 32308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,663.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,445.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

