U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.59. 2,498,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,071,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.
The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 227,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
