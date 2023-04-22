Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Trading Up 3.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $179.64 and last traded at $179.62. Approximately 233,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,608,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.56.

The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.71.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

