Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading 3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $152.24 and last traded at $152.11. Approximately 302,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,827,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.61.

The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

