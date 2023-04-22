Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Shares Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $127.73 and last traded at $128.16. Approximately 436,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,947,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
