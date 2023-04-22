Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 106,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 544,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Specifically, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $372,199.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,479 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,920 in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

