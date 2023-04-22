PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($183.76).

PZ Cussons Stock Up 1.0 %

PZC opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £868.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,446.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 163.40 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.16.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.67) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.53) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.25 ($3.16).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

