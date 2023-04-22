PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($183.76).
PZ Cussons Stock Up 1.0 %
PZC opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £868.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,446.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 163.40 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.16.
PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
