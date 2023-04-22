Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $445.00. The stock had previously closed at $338.67, but opened at $318.00. Pool shares last traded at $329.85, with a volume of 196,985 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

