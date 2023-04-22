Insider Buying: Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Acquires £12,050 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($14.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($14,911.52).
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($14.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 28.99 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market cap of £142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.95. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,072.61 ($13.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.52).
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
