Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.76. Banc of California shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 37,677 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $707.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.