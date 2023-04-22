Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.99, but opened at $77.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 507,404 shares.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.