MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.54. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 19,182 shares.

MLTX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.95.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

