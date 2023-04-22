D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.86, but opened at $107.50. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $110.02, with a volume of 1,577,116 shares.

The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

