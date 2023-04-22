ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $76.92, but opened at $73.28. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $75.02, with a volume of 1,931,062 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

