Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 377533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of -0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

