Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $24.73. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 54,842 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
