Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $59.96. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 119,250 shares.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

