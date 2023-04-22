Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $59.96. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 119,250 shares.
The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Insider Activity at Iridium Communications
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.