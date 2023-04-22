Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $356.60 and last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 189841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.58.

The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

